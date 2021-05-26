Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,171 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NYSE TPR opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

