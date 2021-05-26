MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Announces Earnings Results

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 210.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

MMYT opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

