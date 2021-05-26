Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.72 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

