Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 2,997 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIZ. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $157.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

