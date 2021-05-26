EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $87.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.16.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 786.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,612 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

