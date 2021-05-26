DexCom (DXCM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2021 – DexCom is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $449.00 to $466.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $480.00 to $488.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $480.00 to $488.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $480.00 to $488.00.

4/29/2021 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/21/2021 – DexCom is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – DexCom is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock.

DXCM opened at $353.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $2,020,012.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,173 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,334. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in DexCom by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,909 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

