Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Altria Group (MO)

Altria Group (NYSE: MO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2021 – Altria Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Altria Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

5/10/2021 – Altria Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Altria Group was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2021 – Altria Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Altria Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Altria Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

MO stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Get Altria Group Inc alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.