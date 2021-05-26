Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Insider Sells $40,500.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HLI opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 20.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

