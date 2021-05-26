Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,961,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert A. Eberle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $27,155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $12,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262,517 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 71.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 297,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123,380 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

