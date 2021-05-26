Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) Insider Glynn David Fisher Buys 50,900 Shares

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) insider Glynn David Fisher bought 50,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.12 per share, with a total value of C$57,211.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,634,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,627.60.

TORR stock opened at C$1.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00. Torrent Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.25.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd. focuses on investments in private and public company securities. It also provides merchant banking services to small scale companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

