Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) Insider Glynn David Fisher Buys 50,900 Shares

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) insider Glynn David Fisher bought 50,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.12 per share, with a total value of C$57,211.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,634,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,627.60.
TORR stock opened at C$1.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00. Torrent Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.25.
About Torrent Capital
Read More: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.