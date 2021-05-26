Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,231.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$52.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.00. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$76.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$901.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$884.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

KL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.09.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

