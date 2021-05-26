Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Jamie Christensen Sells 435 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.61. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.