Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,354,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

Shares of ENPH opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.36 and a 200 day moving average of $159.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.