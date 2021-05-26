Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys C$47,596.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,596.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,400 shares in the company, valued at C$186,576.32.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.36.

On Monday, May 17th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 12,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,266.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,804.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,877.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,551.61.

On Monday, May 3rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,436.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,565.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,258.97.

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$2.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$268.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. Quarterhill Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.77 and a twelve month high of C$3.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

