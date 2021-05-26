Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Sells $96,922.73 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stuart Rothstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Stuart Rothstein sold 500 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $7,750.00.

NYSE ARI opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $15.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 133,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARI. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

