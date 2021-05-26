TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 2,500 shares of TSR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TSRI opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 1.08. TSR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

