MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.87.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,717,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

