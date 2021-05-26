Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,871. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Unum Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

