Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Reduced by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6,558.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fortinet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $214.57 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $216.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.52 and a 200-day moving average of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,220,614 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.