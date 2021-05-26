Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 13,752 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after buying an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,221,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

