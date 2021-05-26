Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

