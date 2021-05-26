Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Eaton by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $80.17 and a 52 week high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.