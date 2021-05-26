Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 68,565 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $107.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

