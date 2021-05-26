Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $285.99 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

