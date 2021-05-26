Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Price Target Lowered to $1.30 at Roth Capital

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $1.40 to $1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $274.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.77. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,505 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,323,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,756,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 737,119 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 484,993 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

