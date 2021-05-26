Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.30 Per Share

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) declared a dividend on Monday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SOHO opened at GBX 105.80 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £426.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 12.92. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 92.80 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.55 ($1.48).

Separately, Shore Capital increased their price target on Triple Point Social Housing REIT from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

