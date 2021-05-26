Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) to Sell

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

Shares of TIG opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $854.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

