Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Buys 32,210 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 32,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $103,678.75.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 908 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $3,459.48.

On Friday, March 12th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $41,775.20.

QRHC opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

