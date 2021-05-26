DCC plc (LON:DCC) Raises Dividend to GBX 107.85 Per Share

DCC plc (LON:DCC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 6,236 ($81.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,267.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,885.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12).

Get DCC alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,305.86 ($95.45).

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.