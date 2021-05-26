Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Gary A. Sugar Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Gary A. Sugar sold 9,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.25, for a total value of C$200,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,625.

Shares of TSE:SEA opened at C$22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.24 and a 52 week high of C$29.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.56.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

