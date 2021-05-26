Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the railroad operator on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.
Union Pacific has increased its dividend payment by 56.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $10.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.
Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.97. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26.
In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.40.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
