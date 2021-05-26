Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the railroad operator on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend payment by 56.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $10.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.97. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

