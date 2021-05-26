Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hess by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 497,997 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hess by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,648 shares of company stock valued at $69,584,359. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Hess stock opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

