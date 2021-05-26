Brokerages Set Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Target Price at GBX 278.56

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON:FORT opened at GBX 302 ($3.95) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 262.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 307.50 ($4.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £690.51 million and a PE ratio of -117.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.03%.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81). Also, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total value of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

