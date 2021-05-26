Fundamenta Price Hits $0.82 on Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $824,941.61 and approximately $1.71 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00348311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00183116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.00860068 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00034033 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,917,115 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,145 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

