EchoLink Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $86,543.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00080729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00019155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.00973489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.36 or 0.10001420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00092132 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

