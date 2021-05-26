Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 168,638 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,329% compared to the average volume of 11,801 put options.

PBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

