Ajay Patel Buys 8,170 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CAO Ajay Patel purchased 8,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $12,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASRT opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.51. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Assertio had a negative net margin of 57.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ASRT. Gabelli raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 72.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 19.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

