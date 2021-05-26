Ajay Patel Buys 8,170 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CAO Ajay Patel purchased 8,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $12,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ASRT opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.51. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Assertio had a negative net margin of 57.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 72.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 19.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
