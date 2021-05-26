Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 640,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $84.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.70.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

