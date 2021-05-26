Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of U.S. Concrete worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $923.04 million, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USCR. Truist upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $369,652. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

