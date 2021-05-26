Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.79. Biocept has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Biocept in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biocept by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 45,189 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biocept in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biocept by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.