CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

