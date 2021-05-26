1,136 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Biogen by 17,242.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $273.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.39.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

