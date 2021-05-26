Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AMS opened at GBX 273.78 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £589.92 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.30 ($3.92). The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

In other Advanced Medical Solutions Group news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 28,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15), for a total transaction of £67,855.96 ($88,654.25).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

