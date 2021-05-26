Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW) Declares Dividend of GBX 11

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 432 ($5.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £69.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 439.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 450.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 488 ($6.38).
About Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust
