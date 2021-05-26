Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Up 6%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.95 and last traded at $39.71. 767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 272,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

