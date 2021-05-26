Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.72. 1,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 694,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Agiliti Company Profile (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.