Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,285,848 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,933,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285,848 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.01% of Fisker worth $50,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 52.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 926,414 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 74.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

FSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

