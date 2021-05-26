DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Down to $42.97

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.97, but opened at $41.66. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 2,839 shares traded.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

