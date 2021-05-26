Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.05 and last traded at $78.14. Approximately 39,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,407,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.80.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.50 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,357 shares of company stock worth $59,288,757. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $337,085,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

