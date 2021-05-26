Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.05 and last traded at $78.14. Approximately 39,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,407,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.80.
NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.50 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $337,085,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
