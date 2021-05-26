Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,973,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.07% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $53,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HONE. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $804.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.